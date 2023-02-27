Real Madrid plan to monitor Bruno Guimaraes as Jude Bellingham alternative











Real Madrid plan to keep an eye on Bruno Guimaraes for the rest of the season as Los Blancos view the Newcastle United star as a potential alternative to Jude Bellingham, according to a report from Defensa Central.

Bruno really has been a game-changing signing for the Magpies. The Brazilian was the marquee addition in a superb 2022 January transfer window for Eddie Howe’s side.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle spent £40 million on the 25-year-old. And the signs so far suggest that he is going to be absolutely worth every single penny.

Newcastle’s record without Bruno tells its own story. Howe’s men have not won in the Premier League this season when he has been unavailable.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Perhaps unsurprisingly, his form is not going unnoticed. According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid see Bruno as the alternative target to the £132 million-rated Bellingham. And thus, they are planning to monitor his form for the rest of the campaign.

The report notes that Real will not have an easy time luring Bruno away from Tyneside if they come calling. His contract has several years left to run. And Newcastle have the means to offer the midfielder a new deal with a big pay-rise.

It is also clear just what playing for the Magpies means to the former Lyon man. He was in tears after their Carabao Cup loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

Of course, Real Madrid are not a side anyone turns down easily. But Newcastle are moving in the right direction at a rapid rate right now. So if any club could keep Bruno out of Real’s grasp, it is surely the Magpies.

He has been ‘magnificent‘. So at the very least, Newcastle can expect to make a huge profit on him should he end up moving on.