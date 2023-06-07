£35m Tottenham target now set for meeting with manager next week, he’s going to leave











Fabrizio Romano claims Harry Maguire is set for crunch talks with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag over his future next week, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keen to sign him.

The transfer insider has been speaking about Maguire’s future in his latest video on YouTube and he claims the defender is set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Tottenham announced Ange Postecoglou as their new manager yesterday and will be keen to back the Aussie in the summer.

Spurs are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements after they shipped a staggering total of 63 goals in the Premier League this season.

The Daily Mail claimed just yesterday that Tottenham are eyeing a move for Maguire as they bid to bolster their options in central defence.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The 30-year-old has endured a difficult campaign at United as he’s struggled for minutes under Ten Hag and it seems he will be on the move this summer.

Maguire set to leave United

Romano claims Maguire is likely to seek out a new challenge in the upcoming transfer window, with United willing to sell their captain.

“Keep an eye on Harry Maguire, it’s a really, really important situation because for Maguire in January, there were some clubs approaching Manchester United but they said no,” Romano said.

“Erik ten Hag wanted to keep the whole squad of players and not to let players leave so he wanted Harry Maguire to stay.

“But the feeling now on both people close to the player, people close to the club is that the best solution is to let Harry Maguire leave in the summer.

“He wants to play, he needs to play – it’s also very important for the Euros. So, Manchester United will have a meeting with Maguire next week with Erik ten Hag involved but the idea is to part ways and find a solution with Maguire.

“So keep an eye on Maguire because there is a concrete chance for him to leave the club in the summer.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Maguire has struggled for confidence over the past couple of seasons at United and has lost his place in the side as a result.

The England international will be keen to start playing more regularly as he bids to keep his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of the European Championships next year.

But it remains to be seen whether or not he will end up at Tottenham, with the £35 million defender also attracting interest from Aston Villa.

Maguire doesn’t seem to be the right fit for Spurs on paper given his struggles while playing in a high defensive line.

Postecoglou’s sides are renowned for pressing high up the pitch and Maguire’s lack of pace may be exposed in the Aussie’s system.

Nevertheless, Maguire was a standout performer for United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and if he can get back to his best at Tottenham, he would represent a solid option for Postecoglou.

Show all