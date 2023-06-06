Report: Harry Kane really wants Tottenham to sign 30-year-old PL player, he called him a 'great character'











Harry Kane would welcome the addition of Harry Maguire to Tottenham.

That is according to The Daily Mail who report that the Manchester United centre-back is a target for Spurs heading into the summer.

The Telegraph also add that Kane would be delighted by this move and has recommended Maguire to Spurs before.

The United captain is on the chopping block at Old Trafford after another shaky season that has seen him fall further down the pecking order under Erik Ten Hag.

Tottenham are in need of a defensive overhaul, and thus, they are keen on Maguire.

Sadly, these days Maguire is seen as a bit of a joke figure amongst Premier League fans, but make no mistake about it, at his core, he’s still a very talented defender.

He’s been a star for England at three major international tournaments, and there’s a reason he was seen as an £85m player at one point.

Of course, now at the age of 30, he’s worth less than half that sum, but United’s trash could be Spurs’ treasure here.

Indeed, if Maguire can get back to his best he would be a real asset for Tottenham, and, as The Mail report, Kane would be glad to see his England teammate come in.

Kane and Maguire will know each other well from their time with the national team, and, interestingly Kane has been quick to praise Maguire in the past, calling him a ‘great character’ after he played through injury for England at one point.

Whether or not this move comes to fruition or not remains to be seen. Maguire will be expensive and is on big wages, but with Spurs needing new defenders and also needing to appease Kane, don’t be shocked if this is one that Tottenham do decide to pursue further in the coming weeks.

