‘This morning’: Fabrizio Romano offers up very latest Kai Havertz to Arsenal details

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about Arsenal’s bid for Kai Havertz this evening and offered up further details on the situation.

Havertz is believed to be edging closer to a deal to move to Arsenal from Chelsea. However, things are not quite tied up and done yet as Arsenal negotiate the fee with the Blues.

But speaking on his YouTube channel tonight, Romano has confirmed that Havertz has once again told Chelsea he wants this deal to be done quickly.

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Kai Havertz tells Chelsea he wants to sign for Arsenal

Speaking about the Havertz situation on YouTube, Romano ran over where we are in the deal.

And there was a crucial piece of information in there as he confirmed that the German has once again been in touch with Chelsea this weekend.

“Kai Havertz, he has been very clear and also this morning with Chelsea that he wants to join Arsenal. He has an agreement with them on personal terms,” Romano said.

“Arsenal have to be fast. They want to be fast and complete a deal with Chelsea. So Arsenal will submit a new proposal for Kai Havertz in the coming days after the first one was rejected.”

Havertz joined Chelsea for big money but despite scoring a Champions League final winning goal, has never quite settled into a distinct role in the XI.

Done deal incoming

Arsenal fans will be waiting for this one to be announced now. It appears all but done and barring any major hiccup, Arsenal will sign Kai Havertz.

Romano will keep updating like he does. But one of the next updates will surely be around this being done and finished.

Havertz is clearly intent on getting this one over the line as well. And if Arsenal can get it all signed off, then it’s a huge start to the window.