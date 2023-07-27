Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira could give Mikel Arteta a big selection headache next season if he finds a level of consistency.

That’s after Vieira scored an incredibly well-taken goal against Barcelona in Arsenal’s latest pre-season friendly.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reports commented that Vieira was fairly anonymous until his excellent goal, which is a microcosm of his Arsenal career to date.

Fabio Vieira arrived at Arsenal last summer from FC Porto for a fee of £34m.

The Portuguese midfielder looked to be an incredibly exciting signing, one full of potential and ability.

And whilst none of that has changed, it could be argued that he’s wasted his first year under Arteta at the Emirates.

He of course is enduring an adaptation period, adjusting to English football and his new club, but he will have hoped for better.

Vieira’s main chances came when rotating in for Martin Odegaard and he ended up featuring in 33 games for Arsenal, scoring two goals and registering six assists.

That might not be too much of a concern for the reasons mentioned, but with Arsenal links to Mohammed Kudus – that definitely should be.

Ajax’s 22-year-old has a very similar profile in terms of his positions occupied, and even if he doesn’t end up signing, Arteta and Arsenal’s interest bodes poorly for Vieira.

Arsenal fans were enamoured with Vieira from day one given his namesake and there’s no one fans would want to see improve more.

Vieira needs to find consistency at Arsenal and give Arteta a selection headache

Whilst it’s harsh to criticize a player for their levels of consistency when their minutes are usually as a sub, it’s the starting opportunities that Vieira’s failed to take the most.

Arteta experimented with Vieira alongside Odegaard in the Granit Xhaka role, and he also simply started him instead of Odegaard at times.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And in neither position did Vieira stake a claim for a continued spot.

He clearly has immense ability, just look at his goal against Barcelona, and his highlight reel from FC Porto.

But in order to compete in an incredibly strong Arsenal squad he needs to take his chances, he needs to find his consistency.

And with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe returning in excellent form, Vieira will hope he’s not left it too late to impress Arteta.