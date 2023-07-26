Mikel Arteta has shared that Arsenal player Emile Smith Rowe has returned for pre-season with new energy and in a very good place.

Arteta, speaking at his press conference via Football London, said that Smith Rowe had really tough season last year.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s boss also praised Smith Rowe for the effort he applied to be ready for England’s Under 21s squad this summer, and that success has seemingly helped the playmaker return a changed man.

Arteta said: “We were all really happy as we knew it had been a really tough season for him with difficulties to overcome.

“He had opportunities to play with England at the end and he put a lot of effort in to get into the best possible for that competition.

“We were all very happy to see him lift the trophy.

“And you can see he can do something different with his energy and the way he has come back he is in a really good place.”

This news will come as a big relief to Arsenal fans who were understandably disappointed with Smith Rowe’s role last season.

The 22-year-old underwent groin surgery during the season in order to address a persistent issue.

Upon his return, Arsenal were flying in the title race and Smith Rowe lacked the match fitness to benefit the side immediately.

It didn’t seem the conditions were right for the midfielder to come straight back in, but he’ll be hoping now is his time.

Arteta has praised Arsenal’s Smith Rowe for his approach this summer

Emile Smith Rowe will be hoping he can be a real catalyst in Arsenal’s attempts to mount another title bid this season.

Whilst Arteta and Arsenal enjoyed a lot of praise for last season, the true test of his side will come this.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal now have higher expectations, they’ve spent heavily in the summer, and they’ve returned to Champions League football.

And the return of Smith Rowe, of Takehiro Tomiyasu, of all of their forgotten men, will be crucial.

Arsenal’s squad depth didn’t pass the test last season and Arteta will now hope they are better equipped.

It’ll be interesting to see what role Smith Rowe plays in Arsenal’s friendly in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Arsenal face Barcelona for their last game in the US before heading back to London for the Emirates Cup.

Although it’s only pre-season, Mikel Arteta will be hoping to see an improved performance after the defeat to Manchester United.

There are some considerable transitions in style and personnel for Arsenal this summer and their manager will want them ironed out before the season starts.