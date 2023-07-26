Arsenal’s transfer business this summer isn’t done yet.

Indeed, despite spending around £200m on three signings so far, the Gunners hoped to have another trick up their sleeve in the shape of Mohammed Kudus.

Arsenal have been strongly linked to Kudus in recent days, and according to The Independent, he’s a player they’d really like to bring in.

However, frustratingly, according to the same report, Chelsea are ahead in the race to sign Kudus and could price Arsenal out of the deal as things stand.

Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Did somebody say Deja Vu?

Indeed, we’ve seen this one before.

Cast your mind back six months and you’ll remember Chelsea beating Arsenal to the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk in January with an eleventh hour bid for the Ukrainian, and it looks as though they could do it again here.

Of course, the move for Mudryk hasn’t quite gone to plan for Chelsea just yet, but there’s reason to believe that Kudus could fare much better in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian has been described as an ‘incredible’ player in the past, and he looks to have the perfect skillset to thrive in English football.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Fast, technical and versatile, Kudus would be perfect for a team like Arsenal that plays with an incredible fluid and interchanging frontline.

However, as things stand, Chelsea are beating Arsenal to this signing.

The Gunners can’t stump up the same amount of cash as Chelsea as they’re waiting on some high-profile player sales such as Folarin Balogun and Kieran Tierney, and until there is some movement on those fronts, the Gunners may be powerless to stop this deal from happening.

As we’ve seen in recent transfer pursuits, you can never write off Arsenal in this market, but, as we know, Chelsea do have the power to outmuscle the Gunners financially, and they may do it again here.