Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko didn’t have his best match in an Arsenal shirt against Lens on Tuesday.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, pundit Adrian Clarke was reflecting on a disappointing defeat.

More often than not this season, Arsenal haven’t carved out as many clear-cut chances as they would have liked.

Lens was another example of this as although they’ll be disappointed with the result, it’s difficult to argue that they deserved more.

Bukayo Saka limping off in the first half was a huge blow, but the players left on the pitch should have had enough to test Lens more.

In defence, Arsenal also struggled and made a few key errors that ended up costing them.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is fantastic going forward, but the Arsenal left-back’s lack of pace was evident against Lens.

Photo by Franco Arland/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

He was caught out for the host’s second goal, failing to cut out a cross that found Elye Wahi for the winning goal.

It comes as little surprise that he was immediately substituted following the goal with Ben White coming on in his place.

Arsenal defender Zinchenko exposed vs. Lens

Speaking about the nature of the defeat, Clarke said: “The two goals, David Raya’s choice of pass across the pitch was risky and it didn’t pay off.

“That said it’s still a worldie that beats him and then Gabriel [Magalhaes] loses it doesn’t he, it’s a really sloppy piece of play from him.

“[Oleksandr] Zinchenko’s exposed, he’s not quick or powerful and the other guy had more pace than him and crosses it in for [Elye] Wahi who finished brilliantly again, they were two superb finishes.”

Michael Owen suggested after the match that Zinchenko looked tired against Lens which exposed a slight issue in the Arsenal squad.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Arteta allowed Kieran Tierney to leave on loan, however, the injury to Jurrien Timber has left him slightly shorter of options than he would like.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior can both also play at left-back but aren’t as comfortable drifting into midfield.

Zinchenko’s attacking output was praised on the night but ultimately his most important job is helping his side keep goals out.

He was unable to do that and has to share some of the blame for Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the season coming to an end.