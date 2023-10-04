‘He looked tired’: Michael Owen says £35m Arsenal player looked absolutely exhausted last night

Arsenal lost their first game of the season on Tuesday evening as Lens turned them over in the Champions League.

This was a bit of a shock result as Lens are currently right down the bottom of Ligue 1 at the moment, but they turned up on the night and got the better of the Gunners.

Quite simply, Arsenal didn’t turn up against Lens, and there were a number of players who weren’t at the races on the day.

Speaking on TNT Sports (3/10/23 10:30PM), Michael Owen named Oleksandr Zinchenko as one player who didn’t look up to the task on Tuesday evening, claiming that he looked sluggish and tired on the night.

Zinchenko looked tired

Owen spoke about Zinchenko’s struggles on the evening

“Zinchenko is halfway house there. He can’t give himself away so easily. Sluggish, as soon as he was played around, sluggish. We were saying he often gets brought off in games. Can he last in games fitness wise? He looked tired there when he was 1-2’d past,” Owen said.

Worrying

Zinchenko did look below-part against Lens on Tuesday, and that is concerning at this point of the season.

We’re not in the final stretch of the campaign. It’s October. Everyone should still be fresh from their summer breaks, but with Arsenal now playing two games a week, it looks as though fatigue is going to be an issue.

The Gunners, as a whole, looked off the pace last night, and Zinchenko wasn’t the only one who appeared to be tired.

If Arsenal head into the Manchester City game at the weekend with the same level of tiredness and fatigue, they will be in for a shock.

Mikel Arteta needs to get his players back to their best ASAP.