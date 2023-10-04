£32m Arsenal player hailed after last night’s display, he was constantly driving with the ball

Lucy Ward praised Oleksandr Zinchenko during Arsenal’s Champions League tie with Lens on Tuesday, suggesting that the Ukrainian was trying to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Ward was speaking on TNT Sports (broadcast on 3/10; 20:45) as the Gunners suffered their first loss of the season in any competition.

Oleksandr Zinchenko may not have had his best stuff when he was in possession. But he was certainly doing all he could to try and drag Arsenal through the tricky tie.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The 26-year-old made 69 accurate passes during his 71 minutes on the pitch in Lens, according to Whoscored. Only four players managed more – and they all saw out the full 90 minutes.

Oleksandr Zinchenko praised during Arsenal defeat

He also played one brilliant ball which nearly set Leandro Trossard through on goal during the first-half. And it was before the break where Lucy Ward praised his ability to try and drive the visitors forward whenever he got the chance.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“Zinchenko and Rice are trying to grab the game by the scruff of its neck in that central area. Getting the ball up the pitch. Running with the ball, Zinchenko’s been very good,” she told TNT Sports.

Gunners should be even more focused for Manchester City clash

Arsenal have hit their first bump in the road of the season. They will feel that they had the opportunities to kill the game off while they were 1-0 up.

There is no reason why they should not still top their Champions League group. And if anything, the result should motivate them even more ahead of this weekend’s mouthwatering clash with Manchester City.

It is already looking like a pivotal moment in the season. City’s defeat to Wolves last time out suggested that the title race may not be done and dusted after all. And now, there are a host of clubs – including Arsenal – who find themselves within touching distance.

Zinchenko will certainly relish the chance to get one over on his former club. He has been superb since his £32 million move. And his passion for the Gunners is evident to see every time he steps out onto the pitch.