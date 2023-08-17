Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is expected to start against Crystal Palace on Monday despite the signing of David Raya.

That’s according to the Mirror after Mikel Arteta delivered his pre-match press conference today.

Arsenal’s goalkeeper position has become a talking point in the past few days after the club’s interest in David Raya became more concrete.

The Spanish international attracted interest from Tottenham and Bayern Munich before heading to the Emirates on loan.

He left Brentford in order to play at a higher level and the prospect of Champions League football at Arsenal certainly delivers that.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, he needs to force his way into the team first which might be easier said than done.

Asked about the goalkeeper position, Arteta said: “We want two players per position that can do that, and you saw what happened to Jurrien, it can happen to our goalkeeper, it happened to [Thibaut] Courtois.

“You need to be prepared because the question will be ‘What is it, two goalkeepers of this size?’

“And if Aaron [Ramsdale] was to sustain a cruciate injury, then what do you say? You then change everything.

“So, we have to be prepared, we have to be proactive, and we have two excellent goalkeepers now that fit exactly what we want in our model, so I’m very happy with that.”

Arteta looks set to start Ramsdale in goal for Arsenal against Crystal Palace on Monday.

But his position in the team is far from certain going forward.

Ramsdale set to start against Crystal Palace

The report states that the England international is Arteta’s short-term choice for the role of number one goalkeeper.

However, Raya ‘looks favourite’ to take over the position in a similar way to how Ramsdale usurped Bernd Leno.

They also state that the £30m Ramsdale was aware that Arsenal wanted Raya when he signed his new contract at Arsenal just a few months ago.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ramsdale will know that each start he’s awarded is a chance to prove he should stay at Arteta’s number one, including against Crystal Palace in a few days.

Matt Turner has admitted he hopes Ramsdale continues between the sticks, while David Seaman has backed him to improve this season.

Only time will tell to see whether he’s awarded that opportunity.