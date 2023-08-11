Arsenal are about to add another goalkeeper to their ranks as they close in on the signing of David Raya from Brentford.

Raya is a top-class goalie, but many have now questioned what this move means for Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale has, of course, been Arsenal’s number one over the past few years, and during that time he’s barely put a foot wrong.

Ramsdale’s place as the Gunners’ number one could now be under threat, but David Seaman, speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, reckons that the £25m man could now rise to this challenge and become better than ever with the threat of Raya’s arrival looming large.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Ramsdale will improve

Seaman shared his verdict on the goalkeeper.

“There are all sorts of different twists and turns that happen with this, but for Arsenal to have two good goalkeepers is good. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. This will make Aaron a better goalkeeper, definitely,” Seaman said.

Point to prove

Ramsdale will certainly have to improve if he wants to keep his place in the squad.

Towards the end of last season, Ramsdale made a few high-profile errors that cost Arsenal, and he needs to step up his game if he wants to keep his place in this squad.

As we all know, Ramsdale is a massive personality who takes everything in his stride, so this shouldn’t affect him too much, and as Seaman says it should even light a fire under him that helps him take his game to the next level.

Don’t be shocked if Ramsdale is better than ever next season.