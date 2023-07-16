Southampton defender Tino Livramento is not pushing for a move this summer amid interest from Newcastle United.

Journalist Ben Jacobs was speaking to Give Me Sport about the young full-back’s future.

Newcastle are still biding their time in the transfer window this summer.

So far, Eddie Howe’s side have only made one senior signing, with Sandro Tonali arriving from AC Milan.

They’ve been closely linked with Harvey Barnes and they look like the most likely team to sign him this summer.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Howe will know that due to Financial Fair Play restraints, the club have to be very careful this summer.

Tonali was an expensive outlay and Barnes won’t be cheap from Leicester either.

Full-back is an area where Newcastle could potentially improve their options before the start of next season.

Newcastle like Tino Livramento but he’s not pushing to leave Southampton.

After their relegation last season, the Saints will be desperate not to lose too many of their important players.

However, they may be less worried about losing the England Under-21 international compared to some of his teammates.

Livramento not pushing for exit amid Newcastle interest

Speaking about the 20-year-old, Ben Jacobs said: “From Livramento’s point of view, he is in a slightly different position to someone like Lavia because he has been out injured.

“He missed the vast majority of last season and only came back into the fold in late May.

“He hasn’t really been a part of the Southampton team that went down and, prior to the injury, was really breaking through and showing his potential.

“Because of that, game-time and stability are going to be really important to Livramento.

“I don’t think that he’ll be pushing or forcing a move in the same way that Lavia might if a big Premier League club comes in.

“Newcastle are still there, but there was just a gulf in valuation from the talks that have taken place so far.”

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The £30m-rated defender barely played last season after suffering a serious knee injury that ruled him out for nearly a year.

Livramento might not be pushing to move to Newcastle as he recognises that playing as many minutes as possible is vital to his recovery and development.

Although learning from Kieran Trippier would be a fantastic experience, he might be making the right choice by not forcing an immediate return to the Premier League this summer.