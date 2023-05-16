£3.8m Leeds United player now admits he ‘dreams’ of playing for his old club again











Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto has admitted that he dreams of returning to Inter Milan one day.

In an interview with Cronache di Spogliatoio, via CalcioMercato, Gnonto has been speaking about his time in Italy.

Despite being just 19 years old, Wilfried Gnonto has already had a fascinating football career.

He started in Inter Milan’s academy, before moving to FC Zurich in Switzerland.

Gnonto was only 16 at the time but quickly broke into the first team there.

His performances attracted the Italian national team’s attention, and he became one of the youngest players to play for the senior side.

The forward then secured a move to Leeds last summer for £3.8m.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

That deal is already looking like a bargain, with Gnonto easily holding his own in the Premier League.

Gnonto has admitted that he would love to play for Inter again one day, and Leeds will be hoping that’s a long way down the road.

His full focus for the next two games has to be keeping his current club in the top flight.

Plenty of teams will consider a bid for the exciting teenager if they do go down.

Leeds star Gnonto shares Inter dream

Asked about growing up supporting Inter, Gnonto said: “Like every kid, I have a favourite team. When I was growing up it was stronger than now, now I follow Inter and the Italians with pleasure.

“But yes, I think in the end it was and is a dream I keep inside and I don’t know if I will be able to realise it. To have reached this level is already incredible.

“By committing myself I can do something more and maybe one day play at Inter or at that level. [The] San Siro was beautiful.

“A few years before I was there in the stands and then I played there. I grew up in Italy, I had been at Inter since I was eight, it had never crossed my mind.

“At a certain point, I had to think about what was right for me. Going to Switzerland was not the obvious choice, but the right one at the time.”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Inter will wonder if they made a mistake letting Gnonto go considering his performances for Leeds.

In a difficult season at Elland Road, his development has been one of the few bright sparks.

He’s recently been linked with Arsenal which would be a big step up.

Given he’s been in and out of the team recently at Leeds, moving to a club where he’s likely to get fewer minutes wouldn’t make sense right now.

Leeds is likely to still be the best place for him next season, no matter what division they’re playing in.

