'I've spoken to him': Jermaine Beckford shares what Wilfried Gnonto has told him after being dropped at Leeds











Wilfried Gnonto genuinely doesn’t know why he’s not in the Leeds United team.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Jermaine Beckford has been discussing Gnonto’s situation, and he says that he’s had direct conversations with the Italian about his lack of minutes lately.

According to Beckford, Gnonto genuinely doesn’t know why he’s been out of the team lately, claiming that he’s a bit bemused by the fact he’s been left out of the starting XI on a regular basis as of late.

Gnonto is baffled

Beckford shared the details of the chat he’s had with Gnonto.

“One of the biggest issues at Leeds honestly is that there are a few players who should be playing in this situation. Wilfried Gnonto who is the young Italian kid, he’s fantastic, he’s a fantastic player, he’s not playing. I’ve spoken to him directly and he doesn’t know or he does know and he’s not giving it to me because of my position in the media,” Beckford said.

Hard to explain

We wish we could give an explanation as to why Gnonto hasn’t been in the Leeds team, but it’s hard to explain why he’s not getting a chance.

Gnonto is genuinely one of the only players at Leeds who can make a genuine difference in the final third, but, for some reason, they’re not giving him a sniff in the business end of the season.

We saw last term what a difference a hungry young player can make in a relegation battle with Joe Gelhardt at Leeds, and that just makes the decision to continuously snub Gnonto even more baffling.

