Arsenal could sign Leeds United youngster if Sam Allardyce gets them relegated











Arsenal are keeping an eye on Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto and could make a move to sign him if the Whites get relegated this month.

The Gunners look like they will miss out on the Premier League title this season despite spending most of the campaign on top of the table. That shows there’s still a lot of room for improvement, and they’ll surely be on the market for reinforcements.

A number of players have been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has just thrown Wilfried Gnonto‘s name into the mix, while speaking to GiveMeSport.

Arsenal could sign Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United if they get relegated

Leeds United are in trouble and they’ve turned to a relegation battle specialist to get them out of the hole they are currently in – Big Sam Allardyce.

The 68-year-old replaced Javi Gracia yesterday and he will be at the helm for the next four games. Leeds fans are hoping he can keep them up – if he doesn’t, they will lose many of their top players.

Young Wilfried Gnonto, who joined them for just £3.8 million last summer (Daily Mail), could be one of them, and Jones has claimed that Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are all keeping an eye on him.

The journalist said: “The main worry is Gnonto because there is no way he can be playing in a lower division next season. This is a player that could be heading to the Champions League while his teammates are down in the Championship.

“Earlier in the campaign he started to establish himself at this level and I know a lot of scouts have been surprised at how he has not been affected by the pressures of the Premier League. Even in bad times, his own game has been pretty solid and when he has a smile on his face he seems capable of anything on a football pitch.

“I know Chelsea have been linked and I don’t have too much information on there being progress with that but I do think Arsenal have half an eye on how Leeds’ season plays out because he could give them an edge if he looks to move clubs but stay in England.

“Beyond that, there will be so many options on the continent, I’m already hearing about clubs like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund having an eye on this.”

TBR View:

Arsenal are expected to be on the market for another forward this summer, and Gnonto would be a really exciting signing.

The Italian is still only 19 years old and is very raw. However, the talent is there for everyone to see, and his pace and ability on the ball would make him a perfect fit in Mikel Arteta’s system.

Leeds signed him for a very small fee last year, but they’ll surely demand a fortune for him this summer. However, if they get relegated, they may well be forced to let him go for a slightly smaller fee.

Leeds are currently 17th in the league table, level on points with Nottingham Forest, who are a place below them.

