Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers looks increasingly unlikely to play a role under Unai Emery this season.

In a report by The Athletic, the future of the 28-year-old at Villa Park was being discussed.

It’s safe to say things are currently going very well for Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Their 11-game winning streak at home has seen them move within four points of the top of the table.

With five teams likely to qualify for the Champions League next season, they’ll be keen to capitalise on their current form and build up a lead over the likes of Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Unai Emery already has a very settled first team at Aston Villa, which appears to be bad news for Calum Chambers.

Initially signed on a free transfer from Arsenal, the versatile defender has made just two appearances across all competitions.

They’ve both come in the Europa Conference League and he wasn’t even in the squad for their Carabao Cup defeat to Everton last month.

Chambers unlikely to play under Villa manager Emery

The report from The Athletic outlines that Chambers now has less than two years left on his current contract.

However, while Kortney Hause and Tyrone Mings are still unavailable due to long-term injuries, that hasn’t helped the three-time England international from breaking into the team.

The arrival of Pau Torres in the summer alongside Diego Carlos returning to fitness has meant Chambers has fallen down the pecking order.

They go on to say that Chambers is ‘increasingly unlikely’ to get many first-team opportunities under Emery at Aston Villa this season.

At the start of the year West Ham United considered a move for the 28-year-old, however, there’s been no interest in his services since then.

Pau Torres has looked brilliant since his arrival and Chambers would be relying on him or Esri Konsa form seriously suffering to have a chance of playing again soon.

He was on the bench for Villa’s last Europa Conference League match too and if he can’t get into the team in that competition then he’s got very little chance of proving he should be playing more minutes.