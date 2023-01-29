West Ham consider Calum Chambers in bid to sign right-back - journalist











Danny Ings may not be the only Aston Villa player West Ham look to sign in the January transfer window, with journalist Dean Jones telling Give Me Sport that Calum Chambers is also being considered by David Moyes’ men.

The final days of the window are going to be crucial for the Hammers. They remain in the relegation picture in the Premier League. And they will hope to bring one or two new faces to boost their hopes of getting themselves out of trouble.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

West Ham have already signed Ings. But unfortunately, the striker is currently sidelined due to injury. Nevertheless, it seems that the Hammers could return to Villa Park for another potential target.

West Ham considering Calum Chambers

Jones has suggested that West Ham would like to land another right-back in this window. They are keen on Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence and Kevin Mbabu at Fulham.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

And Jones has added to Give Me Sport that they are also considering a potential move for Chambers.

It would be little surprise to see the 28-year-old leave the Villans before the deadline. Chambers only joined Villa from Arsenal a year ago. The move caught everyone off-guard.

But he may now be on the move again. He has only made four appearances in the Premier League this season. And he has only managed around 20 minutes in total since the end of August.

It is unlikely to be a move which appeals to West Ham fans. Chambers has previously been a decent performer in the Premier League. He has also won a handful of caps for England.

However, it is probably fair to say that he has never quite managed to realise his full potential. And with that, West Ham fans may be concerned that he would be an unwhelming addition.

He is versatile and can even play in midfield. Unai Emery once said that he has an ‘amazing‘ attitude. But West Ham supporters may have other names higher up on their wishlist.