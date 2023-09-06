Mikel Arteta plotting to unleash ‘one of the most underrated’ talents for Arsenal

Arsenal were busy in the transfer window over the summer, bolstering their ranks with a host of high-profile signings.

Arguably one of the most surprising new arrivals for the Gunners was Spain goalkeeper David Raya.

As per ESPN, Arsenal signed Raya on an initial loan deal from Premier League rivals Brentford for £3million.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The deal reportedly includes an obligation to buy, the Gunners set to pay £27million for the permanent transfer.

Raya joined an Arsenal side boasting the impressive Aaron Ramsdale, who has cemented his spot in the starting XI.

‘Really, really good keeper’

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta is apparently planning to give the Spanish stopper an extended run in between the sticks.

The outlet claimed earlier this week that the Arsenal boss loves what he’s been seeing from Raya in training.

This is not unexpected. Raya made a name for himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League during his time at Brentford.

“Raya is a really, really good keeper and is another example of Brentford’s astute recruitment,” The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards said in January, as per BBC Sport.

“He has done really well for them and is one of the most underrated keepers in the Premier League.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ironically, Raya was reported to be a target for Tottenham at the time. Now, he is with their bitter rivals.

Let’s see what happens after the international break. It’ll be exciting to see the 27-year-old finally get a chance for Arsenal.

Admittedly, it’s not great news for Ramsdale, but with such fierce competition, standards will go up, which will only benefit the Gunners.