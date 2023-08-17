Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso reportedly has a strong desire to join Napoli this month.

The Argentine returned to Hotspur Way this summer and seems to have been given a new lease of life by Ange Postecoglou. The Aussie clearly likes him, and there could yet be a future for him at the club.

However, TuttoMercatoWeb claim Lo Celso wants to leave.

Giovani Lo Celso wants to leave Tottenham and join Napoli

Nobody really expected Giovani Lo Celso to have a future at Tottenham this summer, but Ange Postecoglou gave him an opportunity in pre-season, and he took it.

The £27 million (BBC) midfielder played every game for Spurs in pre-season and managed to score a couple of goals as well.

He was even named in the squad when Tottenham took on Brentford in the Premier League last week, which suggests he is in the manager’s plans.

However, the report claims Napoli are keeping an eye on Lo Celso and Tottenham are ready to let him go – but only on a permanent deal.

It has further been claimed that the Argentine has a ‘strong’ desire to play for the champions of Italy, Napoli.

Ange Postecoglou praised him last week

It really did look like Lo Celso could revive his career at Tottenham following his performances in pre-season under Postecoglou.

Just last week, after Spurs suffered a defeat against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, Postecoglou spoke to SpursPlay and claimed that Lo Celso and his two partners in midfield were ‘outstanding‘.

Estadio Deportivo claimed a little over two weeks ago that Postecoglou was even trying to convince Lo Celso to stay at Tottenham for the upcoming season.

There is still a decent chance that Lo Celso could end up staying at Spurs, but a move to Napoli wouldn’t be a bad option at all for him in the coming weeks.