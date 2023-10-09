27-year-old Tottenham target sets 60-year league record after scoring hat-trick

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy continues to turn heads after scoring another hat-trick following links with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old forward spoke to the club’s website after taking his tally of league goals for the season to 13.

The summer at Tottenham was spent wondering about the future of Harry Kane and whether he would be replaced.

Kane did eventually depart for Bayern Munich where he’s taking the Bundesliga by storm.

Spurs didn’t really replace the England captain directly, with Brennan Johnson and Alejo Veliz brought in but to play different roles in the squad.

However, while Kane’s start in Germany has been impressive, scoring nine goals and producing four assists in all competitions in just eight appearances, Serhou Guirassy’s is something else.

Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images

Guirassy’s hat-trick yesterday takes his tally to 13 league goals in seven matches which is why he’s now attracting attention from Tottenham.

In fact, Guirassy’s start to the season has been so good it’s broken the record for most goals scored at this stage in the season in the Bundesliga since it started 60 years ago.

The Guinean international has already beaten his goalscoring record for the whole of last season.

Tottenham target Guirassy scores another hat-trick

Asked after the match how he felt after scoring three times in 15 minutes against Wolfsburg yesterday, Guirassy said: “Thirteen goals in seven games – it’s unbelievable.

“I’m benefitting from my team-mates, who keep setting me up well. It’s just a lot of fun to play for this team in front of these fans.”

Guirassy’s hat-trick is in stark contrast to the form of one of Tottenham’s forwards Richarlison.

The Brazilian should have scored twice in the first four minutes against Luton Town yesterday but fluffed his lines in front of goal.

There are suggestions he’s not good enough for Spurs which seems harsh but his poor scoring record is becoming a problem.

Signing Guirassy would mean captain Son Heung-min could return to the left wing and give James Maddison a real focal point to find with his fantastic passing.

Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images

The idea of joining Spurs right now might really appeal to the Guinean international too given how well they’ve started the season.

The only downside for Tottenham might be the African Cup of Nations which will see Guirassy join up with his national team for part of the Premier League season.