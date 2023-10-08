Pundit says he now believes one player’s not good enough for Spurs after win

Jamie O’Hara has suggested that he has now come to the conclusion that Richarlison just is not good enough after the forward failed to score for Tottenham Hotspur in their win over Luton Town on Saturday.

O’Hara was speaking on talkSPORT after Micky van de Ven proved to be the only goalscorer for Ange Postecoglou’s side as they went top of the Premier League table.

Tottenham fans may have been fearing the worst after the first-half at Kenilworth Road. Spurs dominated possession and had a number of chances to go in front. But they failed to take any of those opportunities. And they ended the half by having Yves Bissouma sent off.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Richarlison was the player who missed the best chance of the half. And Ange Postecoglou responded to Bissouma’s red card by taking off the Brazilian so he could get Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the middle of the park.

Jamie O’Hara says Richarlison isn’t good enough for Tottenham

And clearly, Jamie O’Hara had absolutely no complaints with the decision to take Richarlison off at the break.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“Richarlison’s not good enough. I’ve come to the conclusion he’s just not good enough,” he told talkSPORT.

“And you see the chances that he missed today and it’s lucky we had someone who can put it in the back of the net. But what he did was he brought pressure on Spurs. He brought pressure when really we could have put the game to bed in the first 10 minutes.”

Spurs star has a point to prove… again

Richarlison secured some brief respite from the criticism with the impact he made in the dramatic win over Sheffield United in September. But it appears that his doubters are back with a vengeance.

He did brilliantly to set up the chance for Son Heung-min in the win over Liverpool. The quality of that assist has been somewhat forgotten about amidst the controversy surrounding that game.

Of course, he should have done better against the Hatters. And his substitution highlighted that he is probably the front line attacker Postecoglou has the least belief in to make an impact.

But he is someone with a very decent Premier League record. He has been directly involved in 74 goals in 208 games in the competition.

And it is surely fair to say that there are few Tottenham players who would relish the chance to shut some people up following the international break more than Richarlison.