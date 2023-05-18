26-year-old Tottenham player says he's fit to start vs Brentford on Saturday











Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has now shared that he’s fit to face Brentford this weekend.

Bissouma was interviewed on the club’s official website ahead of a huge match for Spurs.

Tottenham will go into Saturday’s match in seventh place with a marginally better goal difference than Aston Villa.

That’s only good enough for a place in the Europa Conference League next season.

It’s a tournament that won’t be remembered fondly in north London after a disastrous campaign two years ago.

They were arguably the strongest team in the competition, however, they managed to be eliminated in the group stage and lost to Slovenian side NS Mura.

Ryan Mason will hope to have as strong a squad as possible available for their final two games.

He will be boosted by the fact that Yves Bissouma has declared himself fit to play for Tottenham against Brentford.

The 26-year-old missed several months of action after fracturing his ankle.

He returned to action last weekend off the bench against Aston Villa, but prevent them from falling to a 2-1 defeat.

Tottenham midfielder Bissouma fit to face Brentford

Asked about his current level of fitness, Bissouma said: “I’m really happy to be back, but sad because we didn’t win the game, and the result means everything.

“The last three months were not easy for me, but I worked really hard every day to come back stronger.

“I feel good physically and I will try to help the team how I can for the last two games. I’m ready to play and, if the coach needs me, I’m here to help my team-mates.”

Bissouma’s first season at Tottenham after joining from Brentford for £25m last summer hasn’t quite gone to plan.

He was initially kept out of the team by the combination of Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Aside from a couple of encouraging performances, he never quite grasped his opportunities when they came.

His injury also coincided with Bentancur being ruled out for the season.

It should have been the perfect opportunity for the Malian international to get a run in the team and showcase his talents.

BIssouma will hope Mason trusts him to play a role for Tottenham against Brentford this weekend.

Anything but a win and their European fate is out of their hands.

