Ryan Mason impressed by two Tottenham players despite Aston Villa defeat











Ryan Mason was left impressed with Tottenham Hotspur duo Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski during the defeat at Aston Villa yesterday.

Spurs fell to a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon after an underwhelming display on the road.

Mason’s men fell behind inside the opening 10 minutes of the game once again as Jacob Ramsey finished off a well-worked Villa move.

Tottenham were second-best for most of the game thereafter and Mason turned to Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski from the bench just after the hour mark.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The pair certainly had an impact on the game as Spurs began to look more of a threat going forward. But Douglas Luiz’s effort in the 72nd minute gave them too much to do.

Harry Kane did give Spurs a lifeline from the penalty spot in stoppage time, but Mason told Spurs Play that he was impressed with both Bissouma and Kulusevski.

Mason praises Bissouma and Kulusevski

Speaking after yesterday’s defeat, Mason was asked about the return of Bissouma after a three-month absence from the side due to injury.

“Yeah, he helped,” Mason said. “He adds a different dimension to our game and we have missed him.

“I felt he had an impact, him and Deki [Kulusevski] when they came on. They did have an impact.

“But I think with the ball we weren’t as sharp and as good as we could’ve been. I think some of the timing of our runs could’ve been better to exploit their high line a little bit more.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Bissouma has just returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury three months ago.

The 26-year-old was expected to become a regular in Spurs’ side after his switch from Brighton last summer. He’s put in some promising cameo displays, but it’s been a far from an ideal start for the Mali international.

As for Kulusevski, he has really struggled for form ever since he returned from an injury just before the World Cup. The Swede has lost his place in the side to Richarlison, but he did look bright after coming off the bench yesterday.

