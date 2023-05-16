Chris Sutton says £25m player’s career has taken a real downturn since joining Tottenham











Chris Sutton has now suggested that Yves Bissouma’s career has taken a downturn since signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Sutton was speaking on the Monday Night Club about Brighton’s transfer business.

The south coast club are streets ahead of a lot of other Premier League sides when it comes to buying and selling players.

They’ve made huge profits in the past few seasons on the likes of Ben White, Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma.

Although they are a selling club, they’ve replaced each of these players expertly.

They’re on course to record their best top-flight finish and possibly qualify for Europe for the first time.

It’s an immense achievement from Roberto De Zerbi and this squad, who will be raided by other clubs again in the summer.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

However, there are plenty of players who may wish they never departed the Amex.

Chris Sutton has suggested that Bissouma may be one of them after his £25m move to Tottenham.

Injuries have played their part in a disrupted first season at Spurs.

However, off the pitch, things are looking much more settled at Brighton than in north London right now.

Speaking about Brighton’s recent business, Sutton said: “You think of the players who Brighton have sold over the last year – Cucurella, Bissouma, Maupay.

“Would it be fair to say that their careers have taken a downward turn since they have left Brighton?”

There were suggestions that Yves Bissoma’s season might be over after fracturing his ankle in February.

His absence coincided with Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury and a real downturn in Tottenham’s form.

However, after some vague comments from Ryan Mason, Bissouma was back on the bench against Crystal Palace and came on against Aston Villa.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 25-year-old has admitted he’s back to full fitness and will hope next season is better than this one.

There is a scenario where Spurs miss out on European football and next season and Brighton qualify.

Sutton’s suggestion that Bissouma has struggled since joining Tottenham will be epitomised if that scenario played out.

However, he’s got a long way to go in his career in north London, and there will be optimism that whoever replaces Ryan Mason can help the team kick on.

