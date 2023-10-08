26-year-old PL star has now rejected chance to join Liverpool, he’s signing a new deal

Jarrod Bowen has now rejected any interest from Liverpool in favour of signing a new contract at West Ham United.

That’s according to talkSPORT who just shared the update on X.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The post claimed that Bowen will be signing a new seven-year-deal with The Hammers and will become their highest paid player.

TalkSPORT claimed that both Liverpool and Newcastle had been interested in signing Bowen in the near future.

The post reported: “Jarrod Bowen has rejected interest from Liverpool and Newcastle by agreeing a new seven-year-deal at West Ham.

“The new deal is believed to make Bowen the highest-paid player at the London Stadium.

“TalkSPORT sources understand.”

And that will be a blow for Liverpool given West Ham’s Bowen was reportedly under consideration for summers to come.

Liverpool seem to be putting in place a contingency plan for Mohamed Salah eventually leaving the club, and Bowen was a name mentioned.

However, this new deal would surely make any move very difficult.

Bowen favours a West Ham stay despite Klopp’s interest at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has praised Bowen on numerous occasions and is said to be a real fan of the 26-year-old.

Of course, the winger’s form has now earned him a recall to the England squad.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Bowen’s goal at Anfield just a few weeks ago did seem a timely reminder of the level of talent he had.

However, that’s talent that will now be in East London for the foreseeable judging by these reports.

Liverpool may then turn their interest elsewhere if they look to continue to build on an impressive summer rebuild.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are just two brilliant examples of how good Liverpool’s talent identification has been of late.

And although they are names widely known, other top clubs haven’t been capitalising on such deals.

West Ham’s Bowen may now not be an option for Liverpool, but they’ve proven that they are very capable of finding talent elsewhere.