26-year-old Leeds player missing from training today, he doesn’t want to play in the Championship

Leeds United will be looking to sell a number of players in the coming weeks as the squad returns for pre-season training.

With Daniel Farke closing on becoming the new Leeds boss, attention will turn to incomings and outgoings.

Of course, some players will be moved on for different reasons, while Farke will also hope to be backed to bring in his own players as well.

And according to The Athletic, one player who will be moved on quickly is German defender, Robin Koch.

Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach – Pool/Getty Images

The Athletic claims that Koch has not trained with the team upon their return and is not keen on playing Championship football. Further, Leeds also want him off the wage bill, meaning a quick sale is going to be pursued by the Whites.

Koch is believed to have a number of options in terms of who he joins next, albeit he is said to have rejected any move to Newcastle in the Premier League.

Leeds paid over £11m to sign the German defender but following relegation, he will be one of the higher earners who need shifting.

A number of other players, including Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto, and Diego Llorente are all also set to move on.

Time to rebuild

Leeds can’t afford to sit around and mess about here. They’re a Championship team now and need to move players on to save money and also get a squad who wants to be there.

Koch’s admission of not wanting to play in the second tier means he should be first out the door. Leeds can’t afford such attitudes in the squad and the quicker he’s gone, the better.

With Daniel Farke coming in, it’s now crucial Leeds sort things out for him. Moving Koch on, among others, will be massive.