Report: ‘Incredible’ defender does not want to move to Newcastle

The latest reports suggest that defender Robin Koch has snubbed interest from Newcastle United as he wants to move elsewhere this summer.

According to Kicker, the Leeds star will leave his current club due to them being relegated. Apparently, he is attracting the interest of Newcastle and Premier League rivals Manchester United.

As well as these two clubs, the report goes on to say that Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen want to sign him.

These two clubs seem to be his more likely destination. Apparently he wants to be a leader at his next club and he is ready to snub interest from Newcastle and Manchester.

He reportedly feels he will only be a fringe player at these teams. He believes he has more of a chance to achieve his goals in the Bundesliga.

(Photo by Kai Pfaffenbach – Pool/Getty Images)

Robin Koch to reject Newcastle interest

The “incredible” defender has been a key player for Leeds but could not help the club survive in the division. Despite this, he would have been a good asset for Newcastle.

They already have a good defence. This was proven by the fact that they managed to keep the joint second-most clean sheets in the division.

They will be playing a lot more matches next season as they are in the Champions League. Therefore they need to make sure they have a squad of solid Premier League players as there will be rotation.

Due to this, Koch definitely would have been a good signing.

Like the report suggests, Newcastle would not have been able to give the German as much game time and responsibility as he wanted.

They won’t be too upset about the player rejecting their interest, especially when he is only interested in moving abroad.