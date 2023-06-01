Leeds now reportedly eyeing move for 43-year-old manager who Jack Harrison labelled his hero











Leeds United are now reportedly eyeing a move for former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard – a manager who Jack Harrison once labelled his hero.

The Whites are preparing for a huge summer after they suffered relegation from the Premier League on Sunday.

A series of bad decisions from the Leeds board has ultimately led to them dropping down to the Championship.

Leeds’ last roll of the dice was to name Sam Allardyce as interim manager for their final four league games. But the Englishman only managed to pick up one point and it remains unclear whether or not he’ll land the job at Elland Road permanently.

And with uncertainty surrounding the club’s future ownership, The Sun reports that The 49ers are considering naming Steven Gerrard as Leeds’ new manager if they take over the club this summer.

Gerrard enjoyed a successful spell at Rangers before making the switch to Aston Villa back in November 2021.

The 43-year-old delivered a Scottish Premiership to Ibrox but was largely underwhelming at Villa Park. He didn’t last a full year at Villa as he was sacked in October after a poor run of results.

While his managerial career is yet to really take off in England, he enjoyed a brilliant playing career at Liverpool and Jack Harrison once admitted that Gerrard was one of his heroes.

Harrison labelled Gerrard his hero

“My Mum said that as soon as I could walk, ten months old, I was kicking a ball around the house and my Mum has stories of me sleeping with my ball, sleepwalking and dribbling to the bathroom in the night and things like that,” Harrison told Football Focus back in August 2022.

“It’s always been a part of my life and a part of my passions and something that I’ve always loved.

“I grew up a Liverpool fan so Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen [were my heroes] but the biggest one for me was Ronaldinho. I always loved watching his technique and touches and he was just an icon for me.” as quoted by Leeds Live.

If Gerrard is named as Leeds’ next manager, it’s unlikely to go down well with their supporters.

He did an exceptional job at Rangers as he ended Celtic’s dominance, but he’s yet to prove he’s up to the task as a manager in England.

