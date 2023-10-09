Arsenal defender Ben White was seen very much enjoying Manchester City star Jack Grealish getting frustrated at full-time yesterday.

A video shared on social media at the end of the match shows the 26-year-old Arsenal star smirking at his fellow England international.

Arsenal were under pressure going into yesterday’s match to avoid falling too far behind their title rivals this season.

Tottenham have made their best start to the season in decades and currently sit top of the table.

Manchester City would have leapfrogged them had they won last night at the Emirates and opened up a four-point gap over Arsenal.

However, the match was a closely fought contest decided in the final minutes.

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli had an unbelievable impact and although his strike was heavily deflected off Nathan Ake, it’s hard to argue Arsenal didn’t deserve all three points.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Emotions were running high at the end of the match and there was an altercation at the full-time whistle.

Ben White couldn’t help but laugh as Jack Grealish got more and more wound up with some of Arsenal’s staff.

The defender had a fantastic game and seeing the Man City star getting fed up put the cherry on the cake for White.

White laughs at Grealish after Arsenal win

The video shows an altercation between some of Manchester City’s players and the Arsenal staff and Jack Grealish is absolutely furious.

As Grealish is led away, the Arsenal players are heading down the tunnel and Ben White can be seen with a smirk on his face after watching Grealish’s reaction.

William Saliba and Declan Rice then follow the defender down the tunnel as they encourage the crowd after a fantastic win.

White is going under the radar with how well he’s been playing this season.

William Saliba has admitted how much he loves playing alongside him, while Arteta has hailed him as a ‘proper fighter’.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Man City decided to concentrate many of their attacks through the middle, giving the Gunner’s full-backs a quieter day than expected.

Guardiola never turned to Grealish to challenge White on the wing, much to the relief of the Arsenal defender.

The Gunners go into the international break with the upper hand on Man City once again after leading them in the league for so long last season.

They’ve also got to see off a rejuvenated Spurs side, but things are looking up at the Emirates.