Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has been named in WhoScored’s Champions League Team of the Week after his performance against Sevilla on Tuesday.

Jesus was the only Arsenal player to feature in a side that included the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Maguire.

It’s not been the easiest start to his second season at the club for Gabriel Jesus.

An injury picked up on the eve of the season starting could have derailed his campaign immediately.

However, Eddie Nketiah deputised well in his place and he returned to action against Fulham.

However, before Tuesday night’s outing, Jesus only had three goals to his name.

He had scored in both previous Champions League outings and scored a very late goal against Manchester United.

Jesus showed his real quality against Sevilla and it’s no surprise the Arsenal star was then named in WhoScored’s Team of the Week.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 26-year-old dropped deep to link up play perfectly at times with Gabriel Martinelli the recipient of a phenomenal through ball in the first half.

His goal to double Arsenal’s lead showed that he’s still an elite finisher but Mikel Arteta will be desperate for him to do that more often now.

The Brazilian star was named as one of two centre-forwards alongside Porto Medhi Taremi after all 32 teams had been in action in midweek.

He took four shots, won two aerial duels and two tackles and completed 22 of his 24 passes.

Jesus earned plenty of praise after the match, with Sevilla star Sergio Ramos singling out the Brazilian from the Arsenal team.

Even the great Thierry Henry praised the number nine and it’s up to Jesus to carry that form into the Premier League.

On paper, Sheffield United is the perfect team for him to maintain this level as they’re still without a win and look porous at the back.

However, the Premier League is rarely as straightforward as that and he’ll need to be at his best to add to his one domestic goal this season.