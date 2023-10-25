Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has raved about Gabriel Jesus following his performance against Sevilla in the Champions League last night.

The Gunners have a very poor record in Spain, and that raised a few concerns ahead of the game. However, Mikel Arteta‘s men got the job done in the end, and Jesus was the star of the show. Henry raved about him on CBS Sports.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Thierry Henry praises Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus made it three goals in as many Champions League games this season with a stunning strike against Sevilla last night.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has had a difficult year. Injuries have really troubled him, and he may well have suffered another one last night in the second half.

However, as long as he was on the pitch, Jesus was better than everyone else. His goal deserves immense praise on its own, but his assist to Gabriel Martinelli in first-half stoppage time was out of this world.

Henry, who has claimed that he would have loved to play with Jesus, loved that assist.

He said on CBS Sports: “That is outstanding.

“If you turn into those two players, he knows there is this man [Martinelli] coming. That’s brilliant number nine play. Holding the ball, allowing your team to play.

“He knows his winger on the opposite side is there.”

Jesus’ injury is a big concern for Arsenal

Every time Gabriel Jesus has looked incredible, injuries seem to trouble him.

This happened when he went away for the World Cup last year and also right after pre-season in the summer, when he was looking really sharp.

Now, after a terrific Champions League performance last night, Jesus has become an injury doubt for Arsenal’s game against Sheffield United this weekend, and that is a big worry.

Arteta will be keeping his fingers crossed that it is nothing serious. Jesus himself has claimed that he’s ‘sure’ it’s not a big issue. We will find out more in the Arsenal boss’ press conference on Friday.