Sergio Ramos singles out 26-year-old Arsenal player who can do ‘great’ things

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus delivered an outstanding display in the Gunners’ 2-1 win at Sevilla in the Champions League.

Speaking after the game, opposition player Sergio Ramos acknowledged that the Arsenal forward scored a “great” goal.

After Mikel Arteta’s side fell to a shock defeat at Lens, the pressure was on the Gunners to get their first Champions League away win of the decade on board.

Jesus duly delivered in Seville, his stunning turn and assist sending Gabriel Martinelli on his way to a debut Champions League goal in first-half injury time.

The Arsenal attacking ace then weighed in with a superb curling finish to put Arsenal two goals to the good in the 53rd minute.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Although the hosts quickly struck back through Nemanja Gudelj and threatened in the latter stages, the Gunners managed to hold on for all three points.

“In the end, the Champions League has those small details,” Ramos said, as per Metro. “Maybe we were penalised for that goal before the break, which emotionally I think hurt the team.

“We conceded a great goal from Jesus and, from there, I think the team was pushing. They continued to show that character.

“We scored the first, we tried to go for the second, but well, in the end, as we have said, it’s the small details.”

Gabriel Jesus injury concern

In the second half, Jesus had to be substituted with an issue claimed to be a hamstring injury that Arsenal will need to assess.

While Mikel Arteta wasn’t too optimistic on the possible absence, Jesus himself suggested that it didn’t seem like a big problem, as per football.london.

With that in mind, all we can do is wait for further updates. Obviously an official club update (or Arteta at his next presser) will be the main thing, but there could also be reports from other sources.