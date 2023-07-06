26-year-old Arsenal man is already improving during pre-season training

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus appears to be getting fired up for the upcoming campaign already in pre-season.

In a clip shared on Arsenal’s official Twitter account, the squad can be seen doing some important testing after a summer break.

Not every Arsenal player is back at London Colney yet, with those who played during the international break given an extended rest.

The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Cedric Soares and Rob Holding were spotted getting ready for next season.

There was also a boost for Arsenal supporters who could see William Saliba back with a ball at his feet once again.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta also used the absence of several first-team stars to give young players like Lino Sousa a chance to step up in their place.

Gabriel Jesus is already raring to go in pre-season and was happy with his performance in Arsenal’s early season tests.

The 26-year-old is a fierce competitor, even when he’s only competing against himself.

Jesus already improving in Arsenal pre-season

At the end of the clip shared by Arsenal, several players can be seen doing pull-ups.

Jesus is the final player to take part and after jumping down off the apparatus he smiles and says: “Better than last year”.

It’s a message that Arsenal fans will hope carries through the whole squad into the start of next season.

The Gunners had a brilliant campaign and were unlucky to come away from the season empty-handed.

The arrival of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City saw an immediate improvement in the club’s fortunes.

Jesus appears to be the perfect fit for the centre-forward role in Mikel Arteta’s system.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He doesn’t want a striker who simply waits in the box for chances to come to him.

Instead, the Brazilian was frequently involved in build-up play and provided plenty of chances for his teammates.

Jesus will hope the work he’s putting in during pre-season at Arsenal will help him stay fit this season.

His campaign was interrupted by a serious injury picked up at the World Cup and it took him time to get back to his best.

He’ll be hoping he can convert his prowess on the training ground into plenty of goals once the season starts.