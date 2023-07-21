Flamengo star Pedro has reportedly just learned that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign him if Harry Kane leaves them for Bayern Munich this summer.

Spurs have had an impressive transfer window so far. They’ve signed Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon, while at least one new central defender will be brought in very, very soon.

The big question mark for Tottenham, however, is about Kane and his future. Globo Esporte have now shared the latest on Spurs’ reported interest in Flamengo’s Pedro.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Pedro is aware that Tottenham want to sign him if Harry Kane leaves

Harry Kane is Tottenham’s best player.

The Englishman has carried Spurs on his back for years, and he did the same last season by scoring over 30 times in a team where nobody else really stepped up.

Tottenham, unsurprisingly, are desperate to keep hold of Kane this summer, but Bayern Munich are really keen to sign him and have even publicly admitted that.

If Kane does end up leaving, Spurs will need a replacement, and TMW reported this week that Flamengo striker Pedro is one of the names on Ange Postecoglou’s wish list.

Globo have now backed that claim and revealed that the Brazilian has learned about Tottenham’s interest in him after a meeting between his agents and Spurs.

Pedro is one of Flamengo’s most important players, having scored 26 goals for them in all competitions this season.

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

TBR View:

It’s almost impossible for Tottenham to replace Harry Kane.

The England captain is one of the best strikers in the world. His goalscoring is what everyone talks about, but his all-round game is absolutely incredible as well.

There are hardly any players like Kane on the market. Tottenham not being in any European competition makes it even more difficult to attract the big number nines.

Flamengo’s Pedro is a very interesting option, but can he really fill Kane’s boots if he leaves? We don’t think so.