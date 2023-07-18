Club CEO now publicly claims he wants to sign Tottenham star this summer

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has publicly admitted that his side are very interested in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Spurs are currently in Australia for their pre-season tour, and Kane is there with the rest of the group. The Englishman is not pushing for a move away as things stand, but it has been reported that he would be open to leaving Tottenham.

Bayern Munich have been heavily linked over the last few weeks, and Dreesen has now confirmed his interest while speaking to Fussball Transfers.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bayern Munich CEO confirms interest in Tottenham star Harry Kane

Tottenham are absolutely adamant that they do not want to sell Harry Kane this summer.

Daniel Levy knows that it’s almost impossible to replace the ‘insane‘ Englishman when Spurs are out of every European competition, and he is expected to stand his ground as long as he can.

Bayern, however, aren’t giving up. Their president, Uli Hoeness. made the news yesterday after some strong words about Kane and Tottenham (Sport1).

Now, club CEO Dreesen has backed those claims.

He said: “It is well known that we (Bayern) are very interested in him (Kane).

“And what Uli Hoeneß said is correct. But it’s best for us to go with the coach who said: the grass doesn’t grow faster if you pull on it.”

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

TBR View:

Bayern Munich are a massive club and they have their own way of negotiating transfers. They’ve been incredibly successful on that front as well over the years.

However, this is the last thing they should be doing while dealing with Daniel Levy.

The Tottenham chairman is a difficult man to negotiate with on the best of days, so we just don’t understand how Bayern think public statements about a transfer will help them. If anything, this will make Levy more keen to keep hold of Kane.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming days, but we really think Bayern have slipped up here.