Postecoglou now eyeing Spurs star’s international teammate who’s ‘got everything’; 26 goals this year

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the Premier League sides interested in signing Flamengo striker Pedro during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that Nottingham Forest and Brentford are also admirers of the 26-year-old.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Pedro has caught the eye after an outstanding campaign in Brazil. In all competitions, the Selecao forward has scored 26 goals. And he was part of Tite’s squad for last year’s World Cup alongside Richarlison.

Tottenham want Pedro

He has previously played in Europe. However, he left Fiorentina after only making a handful of appearances for the Serie A side.

Photo by Daniel Castelo Branco/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Nevertheless, it seems that he could get the chance to return to the continent in the near future. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Tottenham, Forest and the Bees all have Pedro on their radar.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal are interested in luring the forward to the Saudi Pro League. The report notes that Flamengo are yet to receive a concrete offer for him.

It would be little surprise to see Tottenham linked with a number of forwards in the weeks ahead as speculation surrounding the future of Harry Kane continues to rumble on.

And Ange Postecoglou has a track record for uncovering some real gems in the market. So it would not be a shock if he was very much aware of Pedro’s capabilities.

He is a prolific goalscorer, with 93 goals in 190 games for Flamengo in all competitions. But former Brazil international Magno Alves has previously suggested that ‘he’s got everything’.

It will be interesting to see if the links with Tottenham intensify over the coming weeks. He is probably not the player many Spurs fans would pick to sign if Kane does leave. But if Postecoglou wants him, the majority of supporters will be prepared to trust his judgement.