£50k-a-week midfielder ‘very high’ on West Ham manager wishlist – journalist

West Ham United are currently looking for a new midfielder in wake of Declan Rice’s London Stadium departure.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation linking the Hammers with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Earlier this week. the Evening Standard claimed that West Ham remain confident of winning the race for Gallagher.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

This is after the Hammers reportedly saw a £40million bid for the 23-year-old rejected by Chelsea.

The Blues apparently want at least £50million for Gallagher, whose reported £50,000-a-week contract runs until 2025.

Journalist Paul Brown has now told GiveMeSport that West Ham boss David Moyes is “very, very high” on Gallagher.

The reporter also shared his own opinion, claiming the Englishman would be a perfect fit for the East Londoners.

“I know that David Moyes is very, very high on Conor Gallagher,” said Brown. “West Ham tried to get him before, I actually think he’d fit perfectly at West Ham.

“He’s just what they need, someone who can be a runner when they need one, someone who presses high and someone who understands a possession-based system. So I’d think that’d be a really good signing.”

Our view

Now that Rice has left West Ham to the tune of £100million up front, West Ham can push on and reinvest.

So far, the Hammers haven’t had much luck in the window. They’re yet to announce a signing.

That said, Manchester City talent Carlos Borges is apparently imminent should be the first through the door.

Gallagher would be a top addition to the West Ham ranks, as he’s shown his quality in the Premier League.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Premier League analyst Adrian Clarke said his Crystal Palace stint was ‘such a roaring success that he must now be considered one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the country.’

Chelsea have a history of letting players go, only for them to develop into world-class stars. Let’s hope West Ham can take advantage of this by snapping up Gallagher.