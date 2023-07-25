Report: Along with Gallagher, West Ham want to sign another ‘unbelievable’ player from Chelsea

We’re almost two weeks out from the start of the Premier League season and West Ham United really don’t appear to be prepared yet.

They’ve sold their most important player for a British-record fee, but, as of yet, we’ve not seen any of that money spent on replacements.

However, that isn’t for the lack of trying.

Indeed, bids have gone in for both Conor Gallagher and Joao Palhinha as of late, but interestingly, they’re not the only players from west London that the Hammers want to sign.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

According to The Guardian, West Ham are also interested in another so-called ‘unbelievable’ player from Chelsea in the shape of Trevoh Chalobah.

Capable of playing either in defence or in the heart of midfield, Chalobah could be just what the doctor ordered at the London Stadium.

While he’s not to the standard of a player like Declan Rice, he’s a more than serviceable defensive-minded player, and he will certainly help the spine of this West Ham team.

Unfortunately, Chalobah hasn’t had many chances to prove his worth in recent times as Chelsea have undergone quite the revamp in the defence and in the midfield, but now, he’s been offered a very viable escape route from Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea have recently knocked back a bid from West Ham for Gallagher, but given their respective roles in this Chelsea side, perhaps the Blues would be more receptive to the idea of letting Chalobah go.

West Ham do have a few other irons in the fire in regards to James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, but, if all does go to plan, we may well see both Chalobah and Gallagher crossing the London divide and joining West Ham from Chelsea.