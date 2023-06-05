£25m Tottenham player’s future already in doubt this summer under Ange Postecoglou











The future of Tottenham Hotspur player Ryan Sessegnon is already in doubt with Ange Postecoglou on the verge of becoming manager.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who provide more details ahead of the Australian proposed appointment.

After months of searching, Tottenham look set to finally hire a replacement for Antonio Conte.

Ange Postecoglou completed the treble at the weekend and now looks set to head south of the border.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

He’s got a huge squad at Tottenham that he needs to sort through very quickly upon his arrival.

Several senior players are returning from loan spells elsewhere and their futures will need to be decided.

There are also plenty of players who struggled this season under Tottenham’s various managers who may now be moved on.

Postecoglou could already be considering whether Ryan Sessegnon has a future at Tottenham.

The £25m wing-back has struggled to find his best form since joining from Fulham.

Not only that, his injury record has only worsened since arriving at Spurs.

Sessegnon future at Tottenham in doubt under Postecoglou

The report from The Telegraph states that, ‘The futures of Davinson Sánchez and Ryan Sessegnon are also in doubt, while Spurs have decided not to sign Arnaut Danjuma, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the club, while Clément Lenglet may be allowed to return to Barcelona.’

Ryan Sessegnon was one of the most exciting young players in England when Tottenham signed him from Fulham.

Capable of playing as a left-back, left-winger or as a wing-back, Sessegnon has struggled to master any of these roles.

The constant turnover of managers asking him to do different things hasn’t helped his cause.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Persistent hamstring injuries have stopped him from putting together a run of games that would help him rediscover his best form.

With Sergio Reguilon returning to Tottenham this summer too, Postecoglou may consider letting Sessegnon leave.

It would be a disappointing end to a spell at Spurs that promised so much for the England under-21 international.

A fresh start under a new manager who knows exactly what they want from Sessegnon may be the best option for all parties.

