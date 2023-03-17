Antonio Conte issues Ryan Sessegnon injury update











Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says that even after the international break finishes, he is not expecting Ryan Sessegnon to be fit.

Sessegnon has not played since the 1-0 win over Manchester City in early February due to a hamstring injury, as per Transfermarkt.

Spurs face Southampton tomorrow in their final game before the international break and will return to action in April when the business end of the season really ramps up properly.

But speaking to club media, Conte suggested that even at that stage, the 22-year-old will still have more work to do before he is fully recovered.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Conte said: “They are players who had serious injuries. Sessegnon won’t be ready after the international break, the same with Bissouma.”

There has been doubt over whether Conte would keep his job beyond the international break but last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest has steadied the ship.

Spurs would leapfrog Manchester United into third if they win at the weekend, albeit having played two league games more.

View Instagram Post

The burgeoning top four hopes may keep Conte in situ until the end of the season, at which point a change of manager looks inevitable.

Perhaps the new man would be someone with more of a focus on youth, who could get more out of Sessegnon when he is back fit.

For the time being, the former Fulham man needs to focus on his recovery and hope he can be back at some stage between now and the end of the season, to help his teammates in the run-in.