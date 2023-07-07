‘Unbelievable’ £180k-a-week Tottenham star wanting to terminate contract to move – journalist

The latest news from journalist Gianluca Di Marzio is suggesting that Tottenham Hotspur defender Ivan Perisic is ready to move on this summer.

The journalist tweeted: “Ivan Perisic is close to returning to Croatia with Hajduk. He should terminate his contract with Spurs soon in order to complete the move.”

The 34 year-old was signed last summer as an Antonio Conte signing but he hasn’t enjoyed his best season and Tottenham also finished eighth in the division.

Now, with a rebuild at Spurs underway, there seems to be somewhat of a clear out at the club. This could see players like Ivan Perisic depart.

Perisic is wanting to terminate Spurs contract

Admittedly, Tottenham terminating his contract would mean they do not get a transfer fee for the player.

With Perisic now 34 years-old, losing him this summer would not be the biggest deal. His wages are £180k-a-week and Spurs could save a lot of money on him.

He also clearly doesn’t want to stay at the club. New boss Ange Postecoglou will not want players like this next season.

It definitely looks best for all parties if Perisic was allowed to terminate his contract and end his career back in his home country Croatia.

No doubt Perisic, who was hailed as an ‘unbelievable‘ player, will go down as a transfer flop for Spurs if he were to leave this summer.

The club have a big season ahead of them as they look to make sure that they qualify for Europe next summer. With new manager Postecoglou seen as a very attacking progressive manager, there is hope that the club are in for an exciting campaign.