Everton have been monitoring ‘special’ £25m Tottenham player – but move now unlikely

Everton were monitoring Ryan Sessegnon before the Tottenham Hotspur starlet sustained an injury which rules him out of the start of the season.

That is according to a report from the Evening Standard, which suggests that the left-back is now likely to remain at Spurs until the January transfer window.

Ryan Sessegnon has been so unlucky during his time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There was huge excitement when he made the £25 million move from Fulham.

Everton were monitoring Sessegnon

Unfortunately, he has only been able to show glimpses of his potential. And injury has played a key role in those struggles.

Sadly, Sessegnon has undergone surgery on a hamstring injury. And he will now miss the start of the campaign, and is unlikely to be back before the transfer deadline passes.

Clearly, that will be a disappointment for a number of Premier League sides, including Everton. The Evening Standard reports that the Toffees were amongst those monitoring Sessegnon.

The report suggests that Sessegnon was keen to make a fresh start this summer. But it was not clear whether Ange Postecoglou was planning to make him available.

Sessegnon could have been an outstanding addition for Sean Dyche’s side. Everton need to strengthen out on the left flank. And the Spurs man can play as a left-back, wing-back or winger.

Of course, there would have been an element of risk attached to any move given his injury issues. Even a loan would have probably been a gamble, given that Everton can only sign two Premier League players temporarily.

But if everything clicks for Sessegnon, he has the potential to be a ‘special‘ player. However, a move in this window appears to now be off the cards.