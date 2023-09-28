£25m Tottenham player has now made more tackles this season than any other player in Europe

Tottenham Hotspur fans will be delighted to hear that Yves Bissouma has now made more tackles than anyone in Europe this season.

That’s a stat that ESPN shared on X yesterday.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bissouma has made an excellent start to the season and it’s well documented just how much he’s benefitted from a change in manager.

Ange Postecoglou is already getting the best out of the £25m Mali international and this stat does prove it.

Of course, it does beg the question of why Antonio Conte didn’t put more faith in the former Brighton Hove Albion Move man.

Nonetheless, hard-tackling Bissouma is thriving playing alongside 21-year-old Pape Matar Sarr in the Tottenham midfield.

But Tottenham fans may believe that they’ve still not found their best midfield pairing.

Despite Sarr doing a brilliant job he does look destined to be replaced by a fully fit Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguayan has proven himself to be a world-class player at Spurs and should start in any XI once fully fit.



However, that does still seem a long way away.

And Sarr will be the perfect man to continue whilst Bentancur eases his way back into first-team action.

One midfielder who is struggling to displace Sarr is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Reports continue to suggest that Hojbjerg wants to leave the club in the near future.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

And Atletico Madrid are said to still be eyeing a January move for the Dane.

Much like Bissouma, Hojbjerg was famed for his tackles and positional play at Tottenham, but it seems Postecoglou doesn’t require his services.

The new manager has already said goodbye to some key names at Spurs, and Hojbjerg looks like he’ll be another.

But as long as Sarr and Bissouma continue their excellent form at Tottenham, that is unlikely to be a concern.