Atletico Madrid eyeing January move for ‘brilliant’ Tottenham player with plenty of admirers

Atletico Madrid remain interested in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder facing an uncertain future ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from Sport Mediaset in Italy, which notes that Juventus are also considering a move for the 28-year-old.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is surely a contender to leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January. He has previously been a key player for Spurs. However, things have changed under Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has tended to use both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in the middle of the park. Hojbjerg meanwhile, has not started a Premier League game this season, coming off the bench five times so far.

Atletico Madrid remain interested in Hojbjerg

There is interest in the former Southampton man. Sport Mediaset reports that Juventus want Hojbjerg. And it is suggested that Atletico Madrid’s interest has not gone anywhere after they looked at the Dane in the summer.

The problem for Tottenham is that they do not have a huge amount of depth in midfield. And next year’s Africa Cup of Nations is going to leave Postecoglou with a real headache.

Both Bissouma and Sarr are set to be unavailable for some time in the new year. So selling Hojbjerg may not be ideal ahead of the second-half of the season.

However, Tottenham will have targets of their own in January. And if Hojbjerg is not playing regularly in the first-half of the campaign, the chance to make a decent amount of money on him may appeal to Spurs.

Hojbjerg has been ‘brilliant‘ at times. But he has never quite managed to win all of the Tottenham fans over. So it may prove to be the right time for all parties for a deal to be agreed.