It’s still very early days for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, but it sounds as though he already has a few favourites.

Indeed, the Australian is getting to know his squad more and more with each passing day, and he’s starting to get to grips with which players he likes and which players he loves.

By the sounds of things, Yves Bissouma is one player the new Spurs boss has taken a real shine to.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold shared how the Australian has repeatedly praised Bissouma in training recently.

Postecoglou loves Bissouma

Gold shared what he knows about the £25m man.

“From what I understand Postecoglou has been repeatedly telling him that he’s going to be such an important player for him this season and telling him that he wants him to become a bit of a leader now and encouraging the young players as well and to lead by example with them,” Gold said.

Big season incoming

It really does sound as though Yves Bissouma could be set for a massive season at Spurs.

The midfielder has tons of ability, and if he can tap into that potential under his new manager, he will be a star.

Let’s not forget, before he joined Tottenham the 26-year-old was being heralded as one of the best midfielders outside of the top six, and you don’t become a bad player overnight.

In a more expansive and creative system, Bissouma could well shift up a gear and hit new heights, but, of course, playing your best stuff in the Premier League is easier said than done.

There’s a lot to be excited about under Postecoglou, and Bissouma is certainly one player you must keep an eye on.