Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has admitted he feels responsible for the club’s poor campaign last season.

Romero was speaking to Football London during their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

The Argentinian centre-back had the definition of a mixed season last year.

Cristian Romero started the season in great form, as did many of his Tottenham teammates.

Under Antonio Conte, Spurs put together their best start to a Premier League campaign.

However, injuries started to build up as the mid-season break approached and performances started to suffer.

Romero then went to Qatar and helped Argentina lift the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

The 25-year-old then returned to Spurs and the wheels fell off their campaign.

Conte was sacked, Cristian Stellini followed shortly afterwards and Ryan Mason couldn’t guide them into Europe.

Romero has now said that he feels responsible for Tottenham’s challenging season.

He’s well aware he wasn’t playing his best football during the second half of the campaign.

Romero feels responsible for poor Tottenham campaign

Speaking about last season, Romero said: “After winning the World Cup, I came to Tottenham and the group was a little separated from the manager, but I feel responsible for the poor season we had.

“I’m not happy that the season ended in that way and I’m readying myself to repay all of the trust that the club put in me and I’ll be working to give my best.

“My first match [back] was Spurs vs Villa at home. That’s where it all started.

“We won one game, then we’d lose two and when things are divided and not everyone is pulling in the same direction; coaches, players, not pulling in the same direction, it becomes very difficult, but obviously, as I said before, I’m the first to take responsibility for the poor season we had.”

Romero also admitted he had offers to leave Spurs this summer, but has no interest in leaving.

He was criticised towards the end of the last campaign, but that feedback wasn’t just reserved for the Argentinian.

Romero appears to be one of the leaders within the Tottenham squad and it’s no surprise he feels responsible for last season’s struggles.

However, Ange Postecoglou is likely to rely on him heavily next season, especially with new centre-backs potentially coming in.

The Australian’s new tactics may end up giving Romero and the rest of the Spurs squad the boost they need.