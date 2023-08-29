25-year-old PL player really likes the idea of joining Tottenham Hotspur before deadline day

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is keen on a move to Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes this week.

That’s according to 90min who shared that Adarabioyo finds the option to join Spurs quite appealing.

Monaco are still thought to be heavily interested in a deal for Adarabioyo so Spurs could face opposition should they chase a deal.

Perhaps also crucial to any plans is the future of Eric Dier.

Often spoken about in the last few weeks, Dier is thought to prefer to stay at the club until the end of his contract.

Dier has one year remaining on his deal and is reportedly happy to leave on a free and assess his options next summer.

Whether that will impact a move for Adarabioyo remains to be seen.

However, it has been clear that manager Ange Postecoglou would ideally recruit one more centre-back before the window closes.

Tottenham are said to have rejected a bid for Davinson Sanchez today.

Spurs are willing to sell but only at an improved price.

Tottenham are also said to be in less of a rush to find a deal given Sanchez has proved a viable back up for Postecoglou.

It was always going to be a busy few days for Spurs in the remainder of the window.

The club were known to still have targets but those did hinge on departures being completed.

A deal for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson looks to be progressing but there are still difficulties with the deal.

Spurs have also been linked with Barcelona’s Ansu Fati but there is a big discrepancy in valuations between the sides.

However, if Tottenham are able to complete deals for Johnson and Adarabioyo, which doesn’t seem unfeasible, then it really will have been a productive summer.

Losing a player like Harry Kane is never easy, but Spurs are reacting well.

And Fulham’s Adarabioyo may be the latest player who wants to be part of this new Tottenham era.