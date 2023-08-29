It would seem any deal to take Barcelona’s Ansu Fati to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of this week’s deadline would be very tricky.

That’s because of a huge difference in valuations between the two clubs.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Journalist Ben Jacobs shared the information on X as part of a lengthy recording.

Jacobs said that Tottenham have looked at Fati and decided their own valuation.

However, the fee Barcelona would want is much, much higher and therefore that’s why a deal hasn’t been done.

Jacobs said: “My understanding is that Tottenham have looked and they think that there is a ballpark valuation, this is only from internal discussions, of about £45 million.

“Aston Villa have taken a look and even some other clubs, like Manchester United held an internal discussion building up to the window, just as due diligence – rather than anything more.

“They were thinking in the region of 35, 40 million Euros, but Barcelona would be looking at 70, 80, 90 million Euros, which feels astronomical, but that is what they feel the player could be worth and that is why a deal hasn’t been done.”

Jacobs also said he’d be surprised if any deal does get completed in the final few days of the window.

Tottenham and Barcelona have a big gap in their valuation for Fati

It doesn’t seem like this news will be too much of a blow for Tottenham or their fans.

The club look to be pressing on with a £50m move for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

And it’s conceivable to think that Fati may have been an alternative to Johnson given their positional similarities.

You would expect any forward signing alongside Johnson to be a more typical number nine.

It’s clear that Tottenham do still have work they wish to complete before this week’s deadline.

Ange Postecolgou seems certain on the type of profile that will benefit his side ahead of the long season ahead.

And the difference in valuations between Tottenham and Barcelona for Fati is unlikely to unhinge any of those plans.

Whilst some fans may be disappointed that it now seems unlikely that Fati will be a Spurs player, they probably wouldn’t want to see their club paying up to £77m.