25-year-old Everton man with ‘super strength’ disappoints BBC pundit vs Brentford

Pundit Steve Sidwell has admitted that he hoped Everton striker Beto would do better against Brentford yesterday.

Sidwell was covering the match on BBC 5 Live as Everton finally secured a long-awaited league win.

A trip to Brentford is unlikely to have been where many Everton fans saw their first three points coming from this season.

Thomas Frank’s side defeated Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium at the end of last season.

However, they were well off the pace yesterday and Sean Dyche’s side finally capitalised.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the all-important goals.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Everton’s reputation as a team who can’t finish their chances went out of the window yesterday evening.

However, one Everton player who may be rueing not getting on the score sheet is new signing Beto.

He was handed a start over Calvert-Lewin but eventually made way for the England international.

Steve Sidwell believes that Beto should have done better during his time on the pitch for Everton.

The 25-year-old looks like a very astute addition but has frequently been too isolated during matches.

Sidwell expected more from Everton star Beto yesterday

The forward missed one big chance in the first half, leading Sidwell to say: “The Everton fans thought that was going in and began to celebrate.

“Beto’s super strength is holding the ball up, but when he strikes, he just lacks that bit of class.

“You can see the intensity and the thought process behind it, but it just lacked the conviction.”

Plenty of Everton fans will agree with Sidwell that Beto’s strength is likely going to be a key asset for the forward in the Premier League this season.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

However, he’s also got a fantastic turn of pace and has shown he knows where the back of the net is.

He needs more chances to be created for him so he can get his eye in but will now know his place in the side is under threat.

Calvert-Lewin will be desperate to start again now he’s fully fit after years of being in and out of the side.

Chris Sutton suggested this week that Beto will be questioning why he joined Everton this summer.

After last night, he’ll be a lot more confident about his decision.